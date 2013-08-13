Katy Perry And John Mayer Release Gushy Duet 'Who You Love'

Katy Perry debuted her latest catchy pop single “Roar” yesterday, and it couldn’t sound more different from the just-released duet with her real-life boyfriend, John Mayer.

Perry is featured on Mayer’s track “Who You Love,” in which the two softly coo to each other: “You love who you love who you love.”

Looks like the tumultous pair are definitely back on.

The song will be included on Mayer’s upcoming sixth album, Paradise Valley. Listen below:

