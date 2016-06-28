Trump spokeswoman immediately invokes Benghazi attacks when asked about Brexit

Donald Trump national spokeswoman Katrina Pierson immediately invoked the 2012 attacks on a US embassy in Benghazi when asked on Monday to defend the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s comments about the UK leaving the European Union.

Pierson appeared on CNN’s “Legal View,” where she was asked about Trump boasting last week that his golf course in Scotland would profit off the pound plummeting.

“So this is, this is a tough thing to navigate,” CNN host Ashleigh Banfield said. “Suggesting that Brexit and the fallout was actually good for business. How do you accommodate for this?”

Pierson immediately pivoted to attack Trump’s likely rival in the 2016 general election, likely Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Well it’s not really a tough thing to navigate Ashley and perhaps Mr. Trump could have gone out and blamed Brexit on a video that never really existed,” Pierson said, referencing the Benghazi attacks, which were at first blamed on protests over a YouTube video.

She continued: “And maybe the media would have been OK with that response. Mr. Trump answered like a business man.”

Banfield asked what she meant by that.

“When the attack on the consulate in Benghazi occurred, Hillary Clinton went out and lied to the American public and blamed it on a video,” Pierson said. “That is something that was very serious.”

Banfield cut in and pointed out that the video Clinton referenced did exist.

“We lost an ambassador,” Pierson replied.

The Republican-led House Select Committee on Benghazi is due to release its report on the incident, and Clinton’s involvement in it, on Tuesday. House Democrats released their own version of the report on Monday.

Trump was criticised over his news conference Friday in the wake of Britain’s exit from the EU.

“When the pound goes down, more people are coming to Turnberry, frankly,” he said. “For travelling and for other things, I think it very well could turn out to be a positive.”

