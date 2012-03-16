Katrina Darling Lets Loose About Being Kate Middleton's Cousin, Her Finance Job And Burlesque Dancing

By now, you’re all probably very familiar with Katrina Darling—the British burlesque dancer that also works at Barclays and is a distant cousin of Kate Middleton.



Two days ago, Darling performed her famous God Save The Queen at W.i.P. in SoHo, and The Insider was able to get a sit down interview with the dancer about her life and career. She discusses how she got into burlesque dancing, her reaction when she learned of her connection to Kate Middleton—she only found out last year, and why she decided to get a job in “finance.” (She works at Barclays, by the way.)



