Kate Middleton's Distant Banker Burlesque-Dancing Cousin Wants Her Own Reality Show

Remember Kate Middleton’s distant British burlesque-dancing cousin, Katrina Darling, who put on quite a racy show last month in New York to “God Save The Queen”? Haha. Of course you do.



Well here’s the latest antic about to come from the Duchess of Cambridge’s second cousin once removed.

Darling, 21, who is also said to work at Barclays in London, is currently shopping a reality show called “God Save Katrina Darling,” Page Six reports.

The show’s “sizzle reel” plays up Darling’s ties to the royal family. Here’s what the teaser says.

“In 2012/ It’s pageantry in the U.K. for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee/ But nothing can prepare them/ For the scandal that awaits this summer/ The cousin they never knew they had/ Will undress Mother England/ and the royal family will be caught/ pants down.”

When asked during promo about what the royal family might think about her including them, Darling responded, “I don’t know. Ask them.”

