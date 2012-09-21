Major O.J. Simpson Witness Now Denies Saying O.J. Simpson Did It

Kato Kaelin

Photo: Getty Images/Amanda Edwards

O.J. Simpson is making headlines again nearly 20 years after his trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.The New York Post’s Cindy Adams reported Thursday that Simpson’s famously freeloading houseguest, Kato Kaelin, said O.J. did, in fact, kill his ex-wife back in 1994. But now Kaelin says that report is bogus.



Kaelin told TMZ he was shocked when he read Adams’ story. While he believes O.J. killed his ex-wife and Goldman, he said he has no “first-hand knowledge” about the Juice’s guilt, TMZ reported.

This quote from Adams is false, Kaelin reportedly claims: “The statute of limitations has now passed … so I can now say … yes, he did it.” Adams reported that Kaelin was too scared to come forward earlier.

Kaelin – who shared a first name with Nicole Simpson’s dog, Kato – refused to directly implicate O.J. during the criminal trial and was even dubbed a hostile witness by the prosecution, the Chicago Tribune reported in 1995.

But not everyone says O.J. did it:

