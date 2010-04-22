Is This The Next Volcano To Put A Halt To European Trade?

Europe is just starting to return to normal since the ash cloud from Eyjafjallajökull’s eruption abated.



But there is the threat of an even more catastrophic eruption looming in Iceland.

Katla has often erupted immediately after Eyjafjallajökull, in 926, 1621, and 1821. Eyjafjallajökull has also erupted on its own 22 times in the same time period.

The eruption of Katla could potentially be 10 times as strong as Eyjafjallajökull, its impact on European travel even higher.

Time to consider Trans-Atlantic boat travel again?

Scared of Katla? Check out 10 other potential trade crushing volcanoes >

