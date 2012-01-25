Katie Price Pulls Twitter Stunt To Advertise Snickers; Oberlander And Postaer Left JWT -- Here's Today's Ad Brief

Reality TV star Katie Price pulled a stunt on her Twitter account — by suddenly posting about the Eurozone’s macroeconomic woes — to advertise Snickers candy. She has 1.5 million followers.

Executive creative directors Bill Oberlander and Jeremy Postaer have left JWT New York. Oberlander had only been at the agency for 18 months.

In honour of the 84th Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will launch its “Celebrate the Movies” campaign, showcasing digital billboards of 84 movies in New York and LA.

Chris Cereda has been hired at Steve Stoute’s Translation to be the ad agency’s new chief creative officer.

Photographer Richard Phibbs’ portraits of scarved kitties and puppies for the New York Humane Society are so cute that they will make you want to cry.

David Shavrick is the new executive creative director at Havas Digital shop Archibald Ingall Stretton New York.

