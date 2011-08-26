HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billy Joel's Ex Gets Her Own Hamptons Home For $3.5 Million

Celebrity chef and author Katie Lee didn’t get ex-husband Billy Joel’s Sagaponack home in the divorce, but she had been living there since the pair split in 2009.



The duo’s former love nest has been on the market for some time, but Lee has finally decided to move out and purchase a 6,700-square-foot Watermill home for herself (Newsday via Curbed).

She bought her new home for $3.5 million, which is considerably less than the old house Joel bought for $16.8 million. But Lee got away with a steal on this property: It was recently listed at $3.99 million.

Her new place has six bedrooms, 6.5 baths, a heated pool and sits on two acres of property.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.