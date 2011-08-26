HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billy Joel's Ex Gets Her Own Hamptons Home For $3.5 Million

Meredith Galante
katie lee joel house

Celebrity chef and author Katie Lee didn’t get ex-husband Billy Joel’s Sagaponack home in the divorce, but she had been living there since the pair split in 2009.

The duo’s former love nest has been on the market for some time, but Lee has finally decided to move out and purchase a 6,700-square-foot Watermill home for herself (Newsday via Curbed). 

She bought her new home for $3.5 million, which is considerably less than the old house Joel bought for $16.8 million. But Lee got away with a steal on this property: It was recently listed at $3.99 million.

Her new place has six bedrooms, 6.5 baths, a heated pool and sits on two acres of property.

The front of her property

A close look of the front of the $1.35 million home

The foyer

A wide shot of the foyer

The stone fireplace

A wide shot of the living space

Built-in woodwork

The kitchen with an island

The new appliances in the kitchen

The great room

Butler's pantry

A room with one of the many fireplaces in the house

The built in tub

One of the bedrooms

The deck in the backyard

The heated pool

A wide shot of the backyard

