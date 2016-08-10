'That's the closest I've come to having to throw up in a race': Katie Ledecky wins second gold medal, this time in an actual race

Katie Ledecky took home her second gold medal of the Rio Olympics Tuesday night, winning the 200-meter freestyle in a white-knuckle race.

It stood in stark contrast to her first race, the 400-meter freestyle, which she won by a whopping five seconds.

Over the final 50 meters, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom gave Ledecky a run for her money, speeding up to almost get parallel with Ledecky before Ledecky used a final burst to win the race.

Afterward, Ledecky spoke with NBC’s Michelle Tafoya, and when asked about Sjostrom’s near comeback, offered a great perspective.

“That’s the closest I’ve come to having to throw up in a race,” Ledecky said.

Even for the best women’s swimmer in the world, it’s not always easy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.