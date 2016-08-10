'That's the closest I've come to having to throw up in a race': Katie Ledecky wins second gold medal, this time in an actual race

Scott Davis

Katie Ledecky took home her second gold medal of the Rio Olympics Tuesday night, winning the 200-meter freestyle in a white-knuckle race.

It stood in stark contrast to her first race, the 400-meter freestyle, which she won by a whopping five seconds.

Over the final 50 meters, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom gave Ledecky a run for her money, speeding up to almost get parallel with Ledecky before Ledecky used a final burst to win the race.

Afterward, Ledecky spoke with NBC’s Michelle Tafoya, and when asked about Sjostrom’s near comeback, offered a great perspective.

“That’s the closest I’ve come to having to throw up in a race,” Ledecky said.

Even for the best women’s swimmer in the world, it’s not always easy.

NOW WATCH: Here’s a simple no-weights workout that could lead to real results

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.