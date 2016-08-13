Katie Ledecky was celebrating beating her own world record 11 seconds before anyone else finished the race

Katie Ledecky did it again.

On Friday, Ledecky took home gold in the 800-meter freestyle, demolishing her own world record by two seconds.

And as we saw with the 400-meter freestyle, her lead was such that she had touched the wall, took off her goggles, and celebrated her new record before anybody else finished.

Here’s Ledecky touching the wall. No one else is even in sight!

And here she is, moment later, hanging out, goggles off, still before anyone has finished:

NOW WATCH: Why Michael Phelps and other Olympians have big red circles all over their skin



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.