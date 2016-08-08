US swimmer Katie Ledecky was celebrating her world record before anyone else finished the race

Katie Ledecky introduced herself to the sports world at large Sunday night, winning gold and breaking her own world record in the 400m freestyle in her first individual race of the Rio Olympics.

Ledecky broke the record by two seconds and beat the second-place finisher by nearly five seconds.

Plenty of photos show how dominant Ledecky’s race was, whether it was her swimming in entirely open water or leading comfortably ahead of the world record mark.

However, the most illustrative example of her victory may have come at the end, when she was celebrating her world record and gold medal while other swimmers finished.

Here’s another angle, where Ledecky is celebrating (right) while another swimmer touches the wall.

As Paul Carr of ESPN noted, Ledecky’s margin of victory was greater than the margin of victory over the last six women’s 400 meter Olympic races combined.

The scariest thought: Ledecky is still yet to swim in her best event, the 800-meter freestyle.

