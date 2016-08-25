Katie Ledecky turned Bryce Harper into her personal medal holder in the ultimate power move

Ian Phillips
Katie Ledecky Bryce HarperGetty ImagesKatie Ledecky threw out the opening pitch at the Nationals game in her hometown of Washington, DC.

Katie Ledecky may have returned from the Rio Summer Olympics with four gold medals and one silver, but she’s not just an amazing swimmer — she can also throw a mean fastball.

On Wednesday night, she was invited to throw out the opening pitch for the Washington Nationals, her hometown baseball team in Washinton, DC. She didn’t come empty-handed, however, as she brought her medals along with her. 

Since it’s difficult for even an Olympian like Ledecky to throw a fastball with five medals draped around her neck, she allowed Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper to hold them for her as she threw out the pitch.

Ledecky posted a victorious looking photo on Instagram, where Harper seemed thrilled to be in the presence of Olympic gold: 

Ledecky also called Harper, a recipient of the National League Most Valuable Player Award, the “Most Valuable Medal Holder.” 

“What a gold’s! Was a pleasure holding something so valuable and important to this great country. 2020 Olympics here I come, I need to get 1 of my own so I don’t have to just hold Katie’s!” Harper wrote on his own Instagram account.

Meanwhile, people are eating this moment up:

Talk about the ultimate power move.

Naturally, she threw a strike. Watch the clip below:

