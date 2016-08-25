Katie Ledecky turned Bryce Harper into her personal medal holder in the ultimate power move

Katie Ledecky may have returned from the Rio Summer Olympics with four gold medals and one silver, but she’s not just an amazing swimmer — she can also throw a mean fastball.
On Wednesday night, she was invited to throw out the opening pitch for the Washington Nationals, her hometown baseball team in Washinton, DC. She didn’t come empty-handed, however, as she brought her medals along with her.
Since it’s difficult for even an Olympian like Ledecky to throw a fastball with five medals draped around her neck, she allowed Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper to hold them for her as she threw out the pitch.
Ledecky posted a victorious looking photo on Instagram, where Harper seemed thrilled to be in the presence of Olympic gold:
Ledecky also called Harper, a recipient of the National League Most Valuable Player Award, the “Most Valuable Medal Holder.”
“What a gold’s! Was a pleasure holding something so valuable and important to this great country. 2020 Olympics here I come, I need to get 1 of my own so I don’t have to just hold Katie’s!” Harper wrote on his own Instagram account.
Meanwhile, people are eating this moment up:
When you have too many Olympic medals so you have to ask the MVP to hold them while you throw out the first pitch. pic.twitter.com/m6w8l02m5n
— CSN Nationals (@CSNNationals) August 24, 2016
“Hey Bryce, can you hold this gold medal for sec? Cool. Oh, and this one? Thanks. Wait, got a couple more here.” https://t.co/xrJiOgKbjU
— Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) August 25, 2016
I think it’s so awesome that @katieledecky made @Bharper3407 her medal rack as she threw out the first pitch for last night’s game. #BOSS
— Aaron Steffen (@asteff5) August 25, 2016
Katie Ledecky is at Nats Park w/ all her medals. Before throwing her 1st pitch, she took them off 1 by 1 and hung them on Bryce Harper. Boss
— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) August 24, 2016
Talk about the ultimate power move.
Naturally, she threw a strike. Watch the clip below:
