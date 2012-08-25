Tom Cruise To Pay $400K Per Year To Katie Holmes In Divorce Settlement

In addition to $400,000 a year, Cruise will pay for his daughter’s future expenses.

Katie Holmes better bank on a big Hollywood comeback. The actress will be receiving $400,000 in annual child support from Tom Cruise, according to TMZ.



Break that down and it’s $33,333 per month.

We knew Holmes wouldn’t receive a large payout considering the prenup she signed when marrying the “Mission Impossible” star, who is reportedly worth $250 million.

In addition to Cruise paying the sum of $400,000 until Suri turns 18 he will also pay the majority of his daughter’s expenses including medical and dental insurance, extra-curricular activities and education.

This comes after the couple’s divorce case concluded Monday.

Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise in June, blindsiding the actor, citing irreconcilable differences as reason.

Since splitting from Cruise, Holmes has set her eyes on returning to Broadway in a new play, “Dead Accounts,” a few new film projects including “Molly,” a film Holmes co-wrote, and “Responsible Adults.” Holmes has also been working on a fashion line for New York Fashion Week.

