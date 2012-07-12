Katie Holmes Used Disposable Phones To Plot Divorce [Report]

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for WIF

While Katie Holmes “blindsided” Tom Cruise by filing divorce papers two weeks ago, the actress had carefully been plotting her separation from her A-list husband behind the scenes for months leading up to the split.One source told the LA Times:



Katie Holmes set the wheels in motion for her divorce from Tom Cruise using a throwaway mobile phone provided by a friend to initially talk to her lawyers and avoid her husband knowing about the conversations … The move allowed her to prepare her legal case without Cruise and his staff knowing she was about to exit the marriage and left him shocked at the sudden divorce.

And according to US Weekly, Holmes was also using the phones to call Cruise’s ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, to seek her advice.

“They’ve spoken over the last few weeks,” an insider told the magazine. “Nicole has been supportive, saying she’s been through it too and to hang in there … She has been a private friend not many people know about.”

But the friendship isn’t a new one—the two women have reportedly been speaking since 2006, according to Us Weekly, when Holmes wed Cruise, becoming stepmother to Kidman’s estranged teenage children.

“She pulled it off brilliantly,” one insider told US Weekly of Holmes’ plan. “This was all played so well.”

