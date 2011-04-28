WHOOPS: Katie Holmes Actually NOT A Drug Addict, Says Star

Back in January, Star ran a cover claiming Katie Holmes was a drug addict and could not leave Tom Cruise because of her problems.



Only only problem: that story was not true. Not even close.

Holmse sued for more than $50 million in damages, settling the case on Wednesday.

The magazine donated money to Dizzy Feet Foundation and apologized for its erroneous claim.

They issued a public statement and included an apology on the cover of its May 9 issue.

An inside page contains further clarification, reading Star “did not intend to suggest that Ms. Holmes was a drug addict or was undergoing treatment for drug addiction.”

Given the cover in question, it is hard to see how that is true, but Holmes accepted the apology.

