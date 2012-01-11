Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Top Guns In Sexy New Jewelry Ad — Here's Your Daily Gossip

Aly Weisman

                         

Brooklyn Decker

  • Not even Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker looks good in this stupid hat.
  • Justin Bieber is taking a page out of Michael Jackson’s book and wearing masks in public.
  • “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Star Kim Richards is apparently off the sauce and back on the wagon.
  • In today’s least shocking news, Snoop Dogg is busted for pot in Texas.
  • Gossip Girl has spoken! Penn Badgley and Zoe Kravitz take their beach romance back to New York City.
  • Hipsters unite! The Coachella music festival lineup has been revealed. The Black Keys, Radiohead, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg will headline.
  • Katie Holmes strips for H.Stern, not Tom Cruise.

