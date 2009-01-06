Katie Holmes Saves New York's Economy

As we suggested when we pointed out how Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise were helping FAO Schwarz by shopping there in December, Mrs. Cruise has been supporting New York’s economy since she arrived in July. Now that she’s reaching the end of her six-month stay in the Big Apple, Page Six Magazine has cleverly used the daily paparazzi photos and gossip items about Katie and Suri to tally up a conservative estimate of just how much money she’s spent in Manhattan.



Page Six Magazine:

Dining Out:

8/15: Dinner at Nobu with Tom, Suri, Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor $26

09/29: Snack with Suri at Alice’s Tea Cup on the UES $75 x 5 trips: $375

10/31: Halloween lunch with Tom at Balthazar $106

11/24: Magnolia Bakery cupcake $2.25

11/26: Dinner with Suri, BFFs David and Victoria Beckham and their three sons (plus Tom’s kids, Isabella and Connor) at Il Cantinori $472

11/28: Family lunch at Serafina $205

Daily venti half-caf soy latte from Starbucks $697

Biweekly ice cream cups for Suri from Sundaes and Cones on East 10th Street $205.92B

Biweekly date nights with Tom at Nobu $4,992

Total: $7,315.17

Clothing Allowance:

8/9: Hits rehearsal in J Brand’s Cass jeans ($275) and Chloé’s python Paraty bag ($3,300) Total: $3575

8/17: Bonpoint with Suri 3 frocks: $600

10/9: Shopping with Suri at Hermès, where a stuffed toy horse is $890 and a Haut à Courroie bag, like Katie’s, is $8,900 Total: $9,880

10/25: Shows off new Roger Vivier Mikado flat bag $2,275

10/28: Dodges paps wearing Donna shades by Sama Eyewear $345

11/4: Shopping with Suri at BabyGap, where a ruffled party dress costs… $44.50

12/9: Suri finally puts on a coat; celebrity blogs rejoice Best & Co. coat: $375

Total: $17,094.50

Culture Vulture:

8/6: Treats Suri to The Little Mermaid on Broadway $602

8/24: Premium orchestra tickets to see South Pacific at Lincoln centre with Tom $892

8/26: Catches dysfunctional family drama August: Osage County alone $251

11/7: Takes Suri to the Metropolitan Museum of Art; $20 suggested donation for Katie, free for Suri $20

12/1: VIP tickets to chill with Tom and Anne Hathaway backstage at Tina Turner’s Madison Square Garden concert $2,750

12/14: Escorts parents and Suri to The Nutcracker at Lincoln centre $900

Total: $5,415

Real Estate:

Tom Cruise is believed to have owned his East 13th Street pad (in the American Felt Building, between Third and Fourth Avenues) since 1985, but this fall, the buzz was that he and the missus were expanding his lair. Though the Cruise clan has denied the acquisitions, real estate maven Barbara Corcoran hears they bought three more lofts in the building last year…

Fall: A 3-bedroom, 2 ½-bath loft on their street is currently on the market for $4.8 million. Three such apartments: $14.4 million

10/24: Gymnastics equipment—two mini trampolines, a balance beam, tumbling mats and a set of uneven bars—for Suri $7,000

Total: $14,407,000

Child Care:

8/8: Bowling with Suri at Chelsea Piers’ 300 New York $32

8/12: Takes Suri for trampoline lessons at Chelsea Piers 36 classes: $1,390

8/20: Gets crafty with Suri at DIY pottery place Make on Second Avenue $15

11/27: Hits the Big Apple Circus with all five Beckhams, Isabella, Connor, Suri and Tom $2,500 Afterward, takes a carriage ride in Central Park; tips generously $50

12/7: Buys a truckload of toys with Tom and Suri during an after-hours shopping spree at FAO Schwarz, then donates the whole haul to charity Stockings With Care Estimated bill: $10,000

Total: $13,987

GRAND TOTAL: $14,450,812.67

See Also: Celebs Keeping FAO Schwarz Afloat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.