Katie Holmes Reveals How Insecure She Feels In The Fashion Industry

Photo: SPE Inc./Jeremy Jackson via Getty Images

Katie Holmes recently weathered a very public divorce with Tom Cruise, with media experts declaring her the victor in the court of public opinion.While Holmes is perfectly comfortable navigating through swarms of paparazzi, she said she still feels insecure in the fashion industry.



The actress has a fashion line, Holmes & Yang, that will present its first runway show at New York Fashion Week.

She told Women’s Wear Daily how the fashion industry still makes her feel insecure:

“When you go in and you show your clothing, you think that they’re going to buy the whole collection,” she said with a hearty laugh during an exclusive interview with WWD on Tuesday, minutes after inking a deal with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. “And when they don’t, you’re like, ‘What do you mean? It all goes together. So what do we do with this?’ So that was new, but I think that’s kind of a life thing — ‘What, you don’t want all of me?‘”

Holmes spoke to the publication about her new deal as spokeswoman of Bobbi Brown cosmetics. She dodged questions about her recent divorce settlement.

You can see a look book for Holmes’ collection here. It features a variety of basic, elegant pieces, much like Holmes’ own personal style.

