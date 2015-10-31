Katie Holmes releases statement about Leah Remini: I'm sorry

Jethro Nededog
Katie holmesSPE Inc./Jeremy Jackson via Getty Images

Katie Holmes isn’t appearing on Friday’s “20/20,” despite an announcement that she would by ABC News.

In lieu of her appearance, Holmes released the following statement to Us Weekly: “I regret having upset Leah in the past and wish her only the best in the future.”

