CHART: Here's How Katie Holmes' Career Went South After Marrying Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes will be one busy single mum soon. This week, the actress is set to begin production on “Molly,” a film Holmes co-wrote and will co-produce about none other than a single mum.

Afterward, she’ll begin shooting for romantic comedy “Responsible Adults” featuring Chace Crawford this fall.

Though Holmes has maintained some sort of acting career while married to Tom Cruise, the majority of her films—mostly smaller projects—have bombed at the box office. (How many people knew she played Channing Tatum‘s wife in 2010’s “The Son of No One“?) Right, no one.

We’ve rounded up all of Holmes’ past roles and estimated box-office earnings per movie, and, its clear the young actress’ career went backward after marrying Cruise in 2006.

Before Cruise, the former “Dawson’s Creek” star was on her way to potential A-list status.

Sure, there were a few flops in between—2003 wasn’t a great year with “The Singing Detective” and “Pieces of April”—but, she bounced back with two coveted roles in 2005.

Both “Batman Begins” and “Thank You For Smoking” were hits at the box office with the former grossing more than $300 million worldwide. Though Holmes was dating and then engaged to Cruise during the release of both films, she worked on those long before the “Mission Impossible” star came into the picture.

Following her marriage to Cruise, Holmes stepped away from movies for a while, returning to work on smaller films after giving birth to daughter Suri.

Half of the actresses six films fared decent at theatres while the others underperformed immensely.

Given her recent string of poor box-office reception, we’ll be waiting to see how Holmes’ career comeback will play out.

See how Katie Holmes’ career soared, stalled, and stumbled below:

