Katie Holmes Makes Appearance At A New York Murder Trial

Photo: S. Buckley/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes made an unexpected appearance at a murder trial in a New York courtroom on Wednesday, but it had nothing to do with her divorce from Tom Cruise.The actress, fresh off her run on Broadway in “Dead Accounts,” was spotted in the Queens Supreme Court listening to the opening argument of prosecutor Leigh Bishop against a man facing 25 years to life for allegedly shaking his two-year-old daughter to death in 2007.



Holmes’ publicist told the New York Times that the actress is friends with the prosecutor and wanted to watch her work.

“What happened to baby Annie Li?” Bishop reportedly asked in the Queens courtroom. “Mr. Li violently, repeatedly and with depraved indifference knocked Annie into a table causing abusive head trauma and fractured her skull.”

After Bishop’s opening remarks, Holmes, who sat quietly in the back, left the courtroom.

Meanwhile, the father accused of murdering his daughter maintains his innocence and refuses to plead guilty.

Mr. Li says he accidentally knocked his young daughter against a table in his efforts to revive her following a heart attack from a genetic heart condition, which caused her to fall unconscious and eventually die.

SEE ALSO: The ’42’ trailer shows Jackie Robinson’s hard road to breaking the colour barrier >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.