Katie Holmes a Broadway Bust: Weak Economy...or That Scientology Thing?

Bad news for Katie Holmes, who’s planning an acting comeback on Broadway this fall after taking some time off to play Mrs. Tom Cruise. And bad news for the producers who hoped she would bring gold to the box office.



So far, advance sales for Holmes’s All My Sons have paled in comparison to those for Julia Roberts’ panned performance in Three Days of Rain and Nicole Kidman’s naked turn in The Blue Room:

The New York Post: Katie Holmes, who’ll star in the revival of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” this fall, may be a nice little actress, but so far she’s not much of a draw, say sources involved in the production who are beginning to fret that ticket sales aren’t as strong as they’d hoped…

Ticket brokers and group sales agents, who at one point thought Holmes would be this season’s Julia Roberts – who pretty much sold out “Three Days of Rain” in One Day of Rain – say interest in the Holmes show is nil…

The advance for “All My Sons,” which opens in September, is said to be less than $1 million.

Contrast that with the $4 million advance Cruise’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman racked up in 1998, when she made her Broadway debut in David Hare‘s “The Blue Room.”

Why is Holmes bombing when Cruise’s previous wife scored? Timing. Specifically, back when Kidman hit Broadway, Cruise was still popular and theatre tickets were still affordable:

Defamer: Kidman opened in both London and New York productions of The Blue Room at the same time as Eyes Wide Shut was gearing up to open in movie theatres. The only Stanley Kubrick film to open in the number-one spot, the ritzy S&M flick had more than freaky costumes going for it — Kubrick passed away before its premiere, the film itself wasn’t too shabby and, most importantly, Tom Cruise and Kidman were enjoying their final year as Hollywood’s golden couple. People went to see his movies and couldn’t wait for the chance to see both in the same one. He used to be an actor! One the Academy considered worthy of an Oscars nom!

The Post on the other hand, goes for a much more pragmatic explanation: Broadway tickets are expensive! (And unlike in the go-go ’90s, people aren’t so willing to shell out $110 to go-go to the theatre.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.