Katie Couric's Wish Granted: Jon Stewart Makes A Muslim 'Cosby Show'

At the end of last year, Katie Couric called the hatred demonstrated to Muslims one of the “most disturbing stories of the year,” and proposed this as a solution: we need a Muslim “Cosby Show.“



Jon Stewart and Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi took her advice to heart, and came up with a hilarious Muslim “Cosby Show,” the “Qu’osby Show”, which shows the Qu’osby family line dancing to country music, drinking pork juice, and saying they would never “blow anything up.”

The test audience wasn’t buying it. They wanted more terrorism jokes.

Click below to watch video.

