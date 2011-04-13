Katie Couric's Latest Project Is A Documentary About Obesity

Brian Solis



EXCLUSIVE: Add a feature documentary to the list of new things Katie Couric is planning to explore as she is wrapping up her 5-year stint as an anchor of CBS Evening News.Couric is involved in a new feature documentary about obesity, which is currently in the works.

It hails from Stephanie Soechtig and Jason Lindsey, directors of the 2009 documentary Tapped, about the the negative impact of bottled water on people’s health and the environment.

Couric’s involvement in the new documentary stems from her relationship with Soechtig. Couric interviewed the filmmaker last summer in a segment about the bottled water debate on her online series @katiecouric. (video below). Couric’s spokesman said that “Katie is being supportive of the project because she cares about the issue (of obesity).”

Her exact role in the documentary is still TBD, but serving as a producer or narrator are among the possibilities.

Couric is the final phase of deciding where she will sign a wide-ranging deal that would include a daytime syndicated talk show, news network presence and the launch of her own production company. CBS and NBC remain leading contenders, with CBS’ offer, which includes a 60 Minutes gig, said to be particularly strong.

As for the latest Couric-related rumour, that that she may partner with former Today co-host Matt Lauer for her syndicated talk show, “there are no plans right now for us to work together,” Couric told reporters last night after a signing for her new book The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Live. “Maybe one day. There are a lot of things I’d like to do. I’d like to date George Clooney, so, you know, who knows?”

Couric will reunite with Lauer briefly tomorrow morning when she appears on Today to promote her book.

This post originally appeared at Deadline.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.