Even Katie Couric freaks out about how many likes she gets on Instagram

Katie Couric may be 58, with a lengthy and successful career, but even she worries about getting likes on her Instagram photos.

“I fall into this trap that I think a lot of kids fall into, like, ‘Why did that only get 795 likes?,’ Couric revealed to INSIDER during a recent interview. “And then I’m like, ‘What did I do wrong?’ And then, ‘Maybe my followers don’t know who Brandon Marshall is,’ and ‘Maybe they’re not big New York Jets fans.'”

Despite the worry, Couric says she tries to find content for social media “that I think is fun and worth sharing… I try to do a good mix of professional experiences and personal experiences, and try to reflect how I really am.”

But even Couric realises there is a fine line between showing off her fun-filled life and bragging.

“I like to share my experiences with other people because I’m so lucky, and I have these opportunities that a lot of people don’t,” Couric explained, “but I don’t want to be like ‘Look who I get to hang out with!’ because I find that off-putting. It’s more like ‘Hey, Sheryl Crow was at this concert. I love her, isn’t she great?’ It just gives me an opportunity to connect with people and have the kind of connection I think I had when I was at the ‘Today’ show.”

Couric co-hosted the “Today” show for 15 years, from 1991 to 2006.

In 2013, after a longstanding career in TV news, Couric signed a reported $6 million contract with Yahoo to become a global news anchor. Couric’s current Instagram feed is filled with sneak peeks into her Yahoo interviews with everyone from Dr. Ben Carson to Ellen Pao, Gloria Steinem, and “Star Wars” actor John Boyega.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Adam Banicki

