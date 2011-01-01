Katie Couric: Maybe We Need A Muslim Cosby Show

In her @katiecouric Web show, Katie Couric talked about the biggest news stories of 2010 with Politico’s Jonathan Martin, comedian Mo Rocca, and Sheryl Huggins-Salomon of theroot.com.



The hatred demonstrated toward Muslims by Americans was “one of the most disturbing stories of the year,” according to Couric.

Of course, a lot of noise was made about the Islamic centre, mosque, down near the World Trade centre, but I think there wasn’t enough sort of careful analysis and evaluation of… this bigotry toward 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide…

Mo Rocca offered that he “was really smart” and went to “fancy schools” but he could not “tell you five things about Islam.”

“I’m embarrassed,” Rocca said.

Couric’s suggestion:

Maybe we need a Muslim version of The Cosby Show… I know that sounds crazy, I know that sounds crazy. But The Cosby Show did so much to change attitudes about African-Americans in this country, and I think sometimes people are afraid of what they don’t understand — like you, Mo… If they became part of the popular culture…

But what about simply starting with more comprehensive news reporting?

Writes Tim Graham at NewsBusters:

But left unsaid is this: how well do network news people do in explaining the tenets of Islam or any other world religion? If there’s great ignorance of Islam in America, Katie Couric has done nearly nothing to solve it — and nominating Hollywood to solve the problem with a loveable family comedy isn’t really taking responsibility.

Video below. The quote comes around the 22 minute mark, if you have some time to spare.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.