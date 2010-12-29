Katie Couric Talks Fact-First Journalism And Digital Identity: Part II

As we heard in Part 1 of (R)evolution, we are witnessing the impact of social media on journalism and understanding how news travels differently through social graphs.



In Part 2 of a three-part series with Kate Couric, anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News With Katie Couric, we examine how social media impact not only real-time journalism, but also how to protect the consequence of fact-first journalism amongst a new generation that Tweets first and asks questions later.

We also explore the impact of new media on culture and society and how it influence who we are online as well as what we share and who we know.



