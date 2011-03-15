Katie Couric Talking To ABC?

Here’s the latest scuttlebut on what Katie Couric might be doing when her contract at CBS ends in June (last week she was in talks to do a syndicated show, which is also picking up steam).



From the New York Post:

Katie Couric, whose big-money contract as anchor at CBS ends this summer, has been quietly meeting with ABC, according to sources.

Ben Sherwood, who took over as head of ABC News last December, met last month with Couric to discuss what she wants to do when her $15-million-a-year deal with CBS expires.

Reports earlier this month were that Couric is considering starting a daily talk show in 2012 with her old boss, former NBC chairman Jeff Zucker.

But word that ABC is, as one source put it, “kicking the tires,” gives the 54-year-old newswoman some new options.

ABC has no natural openings for Couric right now.

Here’s the part of the story that rings truer: “Couric’s contract allowed her, starting last week, to talk to other TV companies about another job. And, in the past few months, she has reportedly met with execs at CNN and NBC”

Meanwhile, back to the talk show rumour. B&C is ‘exclusively’ reporting that “a syndicated talk show featuring Katie Couric is looking increasingly likely for fall 2012.”

