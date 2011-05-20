PALIN TO AHMADINEJAD: Check Out Katie Couric's Most Memorable Moments As CBS Evening News Anchor

Thursday, May 19th marks the end of an era for one of American media’s most well-known women: Katie Couric.



She will take her seat as CBS Evening News‘ anchor for the final time. Scott Pelley takes over the evening slot on June 6.

During Couric’s tenure, she earned the 2008 and 2009 Edward R. Murrow Award for best newscast as well as the 2009 Emmy Governor’s Award in recognition of her broadcasting career

The show, however, has not always proved to be a favourite among critics and also struggled for ratings.

As Couric moves on to her next gig — still unannounced — let’s look back on her years in the anchor chair.

