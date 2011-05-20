PALIN TO AHMADINEJAD: Check Out Katie Couric's Most Memorable Moments As CBS Evening News Anchor

Thursday, May 19th marks the end of an era for one of American media’s most well-known women: Katie Couric.
She will take her seat as CBS Evening News‘ anchor for the final time. Scott Pelley takes over the evening slot on June 6.
During Couric’s tenure, she earned the 2008 and 2009 Edward R. Murrow Award for best newscast as well as the 2009 Emmy Governor’s Award in recognition of her broadcasting career
The show, however, has not always proved to be a favourite among critics and also struggled for ratings.
As Couric moves on to her next gig — still unannounced — let’s look back on her years in the anchor chair.
Before even taking her seat on the CBS Evening News set, Couric dominated headlines when the network used a photoshopped image of the news anchor that made her look decidedly slimmer. The incident fuelled to the argument that sexism played a role in the public 's treatment and reception of Couric (who became the first solo female anchor of the weekday evening news broadcasts). Think Pelley's anchor headshot will draw the same amount of attention? Probably not.
A backlash developed after the former TODAY show host's first episode because of her decision to give the world its first glimpse of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes celeb-baby: Suri Cruise. Critics thought the mini-Cruise would be best reserved for an entertainment news show.
As the Washington Post's Tom Shales wrote the following day: 'The the show reached its lowest point with an item that Couric had coyley promoted earlier in the day on the CBS Web site: a photograph of Suri Cruise, the previously hidden baby of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. The portrait will be on the cover of Vanity Fair, out today -- so the segment was a shameless plus as well as celebrity trash, the kind of thing better saved for Entertainment Tonight and its ilk.'
Suri was not the only one stealing the spotlight from Couric. The debut episode also gave viewers a better introduction to Lara Logan, who many now recognise from her work covering the Egyptian Revolution and the brutal attack she sustained there.
As Couric traveled to report 'Afghanistan: The Road Ahead, A CBS News Special Report,' ratings for the evening broadcast tied an all-time low in total viewers with an average of 4.89 million tuning in during the five-day period.
Couric sat down for an exclusive interview with actor Michael J. Fox in October 2006, during which the actor deftly responded to criticism by Rush Limbaugh and defended himself against allegations that was acting or off his medication.
In an exclusive interview with then Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton, Clinton admitted to Couric that after so many attacks on the campaign for the Democratic nomination bid for the presidential election, it was time to defend herself, exemplifying the tough nature of the bitterly fought campaign.
Couric landed an exclusive sit-down with now First Lady Michelle Obama. The pair talked about life on the campaign trail and what it would be like if her husband was elected President.
The Vice Presidential candidate told Couric she could see Russia from her house. (Actually, that was Tina Fey.) But regardless, the interivew did not go well.
Palin later criticised Couric, blaming her political bias for the image-damaging result of the interviews, stating she would never agree to another sit-down with Couric again.
As his popularity continued to soar, Couric interviewed Glenn Beck, during which Beck admitted he would have preferred Hillary Clinton as President rather than Senator John McCain. Taking it even further, Beck also declared that McCain would have been a worse choice for the country than President Barack Obama.
After the devastating 2010 Haiti Earthquake, Couric was the first network anchor on the ground.
Following the BP oil spill, Couric anchored from the Gulf Coast and focused significant attention on the environmental impact of the disaster as well as the resulting frustration and criticism from the victims.
Couric took a confrontational approach during her interview with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and his stance on the Holocaust (i.e., that it never happened), challenging Ahmadinejad with Associated Press photos of dead bodies from a Nazi German concentration camp.
Last February, Couric sat down for an exclusive interview with Barack Obama during the 2010 Super Bowl pre-game show. During the segment, President Obama spoke to Couric about his plans to move forward with healthcare reform and said that he had invited Republican and Democratic leaders to discuss healthcare legislation later that month.
As co-host of the TODAY Show, Couric reported on 9/11 terror attacks as they happened. Following the death of Osama Bin Laden, Couric anchored the CBS Evening News' coverage from Ground Zero, where she captured the reactions of victims' family members.
And, of course, here is one of the most important on-air moments from Couric during her time on the CBS Evening News, and the reason for this slideshow: Couric announces her departure from the news program...
