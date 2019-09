Did you know Katie Couric has her own YouTube channel? We didn’t, either. But The Huffington Post’s Rachel Sklar unearthed it, then pestered CBS officials with earnest questions. She’s particularly interested in why some of Katie’s videos are only on YouTube, instead of her official CBS sites. The CBS answer, in a word: Whatever.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.