Katie Couric once took a $1 million cut in her salary to save other people's jobs

During tough financial times, you’ll want Katie Couric in your corner.

According to the New York Post, a new book about mega-agency CAA, “Powerhouse: The Untold Story of Hollywood’s Creative Artists Agency,” reveals that the veteran newswoman took a $1 million pay cut while she was at CBS in order to save other employees’ jobs.

Couric, who hosted the CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, didn’t want the voluntary salary cut publicized or acknowledged publicly or privately.

The cut, however, went directly toward saving positions that would have otherwise been terminated.

The revelation was recounted by agent Alan Berger. Here’s a look at the passage, as per the New York Post:

“In the third year of Katie’s tenure . . . upcoming budget cuts would involve significant layoffs . . . from senior-level producers to young associate producers — all key contributors to the production of the daily newscast.” “Katie decided . . . to take matters into her own hands” and “voluntarily, and quietly, agreed to cut her CBS salary by over $1 million, creating a savings to preserve the jobs of her associates on the broadcast.”

At the time, she reportedly made $15 million a year for the anchor position.

Couric is currently the Global News Anchor for Yahoo. She reportedly earns $10 million a year at the media company.

