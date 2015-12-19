Katie Couric reveals what it's like to work with Marissa Mayer at Yahoo

While Marissa Mayer may be under fire for her excessive spending during her tenure as president and CEO of Yahoo, she still has at least one fan at the company.

Yahoo global news anchor Katie Couric tells INSIDER exclusively: “Marissa is in the spotlight. I think every move she makes is dissected, and she seems to just forge ahead and focus on what she’s doing, and I think that’s a valuable lesson for everybody.”

Couric continued, “When you’re a high-profile woman, I think that it can sometimes be uber-challenging, and I think she’s putting her head down and trying to do the work, and I know it must be challenging at times for her. I admire her fortitude, and she is certainly a brilliant engineer, and understands many aspects of this whole industry that I don’t understand, and I think she appreciates there are things that I can do that she doesn’t necessarily understand.”

For example, said Couric, “She [Mayer] wouldn’t necessarily know how to do a great piece on the tiny house movement. So I think that we each appreciate each other’s skill set.”

In 2013, after a longstanding career in TV news, Couric signed a reported $6 million contract with Yahoo to become a global news anchor. She has since landed interviews with everyone from Dr. Ben Carson to Ellen Pao, Gloria Steinem, and “Star Wars” actor John Boyega.

In June, Couric renewed her contract with Yahoo, reportedly raising her salary from $6 million a year to $10 million.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Adam Banicki

