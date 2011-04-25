You Can Stop Holding Your Breath Now: Sometime This Week Katie Couric Will OFFICIALLY Announce She's Leaving CBS Evening News

Contain your shock.



When Katie Couric returns from covering the royal wedding this week she’s going to announce that’s she’s leaving CBS Evening News. Officially.

Sometime next week CBS will announce her successor, widely expected to be 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley.

“At last” says the NYT headline.

What remains less clear is what she’ll being doing next, though it seems likely it will involve some sort of talk show, possibly with former NBC head Jeff Zucker, and somewhat less possibly with current Today host Matt Lauer.

