Katie Couric says in her new memoir that she had ‘heard the whispers’ about Matt Lauer’s sexual misconduct allegations

Katie Couric and Matt Lauer as co-hosts of the NBC television ‘Today’ program on May 31, 2006. Associated Press/Richard Drew

Veteran news anchor Katie Couric revealed in her new memoir that she had “heard the whispers” about the sexual misconduct allegations against disgraced former NBC host Matt Lauer, according to a New York Post report.

Couric revealed the detail in her new memoir, “Going There,” about Lauer – who was fired from NBC’s “Today” show in November 2017 after alleged sexual misconduct – according to the Post, which obtained a copy of the book.

In the book, Couric claimed that Lauer had said that women sometimes came into his office “crying” and he was afraid that if they sat next to him on the couch he “can’t even put [his] arm around them,” according to the New York Post.

Couric said she told Lauer not to touch the women.

Lauer also commented about the MeToo movement which would later bring him down, according to Couric’s book.

“‘This MeToo stuff feels like it’s getting kind of out of control,'” Lauer reportedly said. “‘It feels like a witch hunt.'”

