Katie Couric Might Learn A Thing Or Two From Piers Morgan's Interviewing Style

Katie Couric.

Now that it’s official “America’s Got Talent” judge Piers Morgan will replace Larry King with his own nightly show on CNN starting in January, we can start speculating about what sort of host he will be.Fellow famous-person interviewer (and former rumoured Larry King successor) Katie Couric, for one, can’t wait to see Morgan in action.



“I’ve never seen him do an interview but it will be interesting to watch how it unfolds,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m a real student of interviewing, so I will be intrigued to see how he peels the layers off the onion.”

Couric also batted down recent rumours she is headed for the door at CBS.

“I love my job,” she said. “I feel my interests are more than satisfied at the moment.”

