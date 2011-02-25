Katie Couric To Publish New Memoir Packed With Advice From America's Celebrity Elite

Random House will publish Katie Couric‘s memoir, “The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives,” on April 12, according to a press release sent out today.

The book, along with Couric’s story, has contributions from a whole slew of people she’s interviewed, including Mario Batali, Meryl Streep, Malcolm Gladwell and Michael Bloomberg — and those are just the M’s.

She also has contributions from Alex Rodriguez, which is ironic because back in 2007 it was he who asked Couric for advice, specifically on which team he should play for!

She’s also doled out some unheeded advice to Sarah Palin (“… she should keep her head down, work really hard and learn about governing.”), and even created a tutorial on how to give a good interview on her YouTube Channel.

Check it out below:

