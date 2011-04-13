WATCH: Katie Couric's Strange Today Show Interview With Matt Lauer

After a ton of hype, Katie Couric returned to Today this morning to promote her new book about advice.



Here’s what wasn’t discussed: The widely reported rumour that she and Matt Lauer are considering doing a syndicated show together.

Instead, amidst of a lot of wink, wink and nudge, nudge (“heard any good rumours lately?), during which they danced around the topic of their possible future together (and for what it’s worth, demonstrated why they are such a good team), Couric promised viewers she hadn’t come to a decision yet:

“No, I really haven’t. I’m in the middle of figuring out where would be the best place for me, what would be the best job for me.”

However! When pressed Couric admitted there was something appealing about a syndicated show:

“I think there are risks with everything. There is a risk-reward ratio you have to weigh with everything. I think what might appeal to me — and it’s something I’m considering is, you know, just the creative freedom to pick subjects, dig deep, to have a smart intelligent conversation and just — you know, I think it would be fun for me — you know me, Matt — I’m like — that’s the person I am. It might be nice for me to show my personality.“

Emphasis mine, because more than anything I think that speaks to the core of Couric’s problems at CBS News…in a word, not enough smiling.

In the meantime, this extended public decision-making appears to be working in Couric’s favour publicity-wise. In the last few weeks she’s managed to drum up some actual interest in her future, which was entirely negligible at the outset.

Video below.





Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

