TODAY PART 2?: Katie Couric Recruiting Matt Lauer For New Show

The “Where Will Katie Couric End Up” storyline is getting another major player.



According to stories in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, Matt Lauer may team up with the CBS Evening News host on her potential new syndicated show.

The pair previously co-hosted the Today show from 1997 until Couric’s departure in 2006. The duo helped NBC’s morning juggernaut achieve the No. 1 rating and, more importantly, rake in advertising dollars. Jeff Zucker, already linked with Couric’s next gig, served as producer.

Getting Lauer on board, however, could prove difficult. NBC executives – already losing Meredith Viera – do not want to see the male co-host depart as well. One solution is for Couric to join the Peacock team again, which would allow Lauer to continue contributing to Today, but CBS’s strong syndication arm could keep the host at her current network.

One person tells WSJ the whole process “would require a lot of complicated machinations to occur.”

