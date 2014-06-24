Katie Couric Marries Investment Banker John Molner At Her East Hampton Home

Katie Couric, 57, tied the knot in front of 50 friends and family Saturday to fiancé John Molner, 51, in the backyard of her East Hampton home.

“We wanted to keep the wedding just very low-key,” Couric told People magazine before the wedding. “This is not my first rodeo so I didn’t want to go too crazy and neither did John.”

Couric tweeted after the ceremony:

So excited to make my debut as Mrs. John Molner! pic.twitter.com/UjvmtT2ki0

— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 22, 2014

Thank you to all my wonderful friends sharing in my happiness! I (I mean we!) appreciate the warm wishes, love & support you’ve sent our way

— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 23, 2014

While Couric has been transitioning from her daytime talk show to Yahoo! News Global Anchor, Molner is an executive at the Chicago-based investment firm Brown Brothers Harriman and Co, where he is the head of Mergers & Acquisitions, reports E! Online.

But with Couric busy with work and her daughter’s recent high school graduation, she says it was Molner who did a lot of the wedding planning.

“I call John ‘Groomzilla!'” Couric told People. “We’re a very modern couple.”

