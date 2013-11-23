REPORTS: Katie Couric Is Leaving ABC For Yahoo After Being Personally Wooed By Marissa Mayer

Caroline Moss
Katie CouricREUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katie Couric is leaving ABC News for Yahoo after being personally wooed by Marissa Mayer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Couric joined ABC News less than three years ago, taking a $US40 million deal that included her daytime talk show and a role at ABC News.

The new Yahoo deal, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, “would be a much more high-profile endeavour with Couric hosting a newsmaker interview program that would be featured on the site’s highly trafficked home page.”

Couric is not the first high-profile media star to receive the Mayer-treatment. Yahoo recently poached renowned tech columnist David Pogue from the New York Times.

