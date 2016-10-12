Katie Couric guaranteed 2.5 million views when she asked Hillary Clinton for a Yahoo interview

Ethan Miller/Getty Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric

Katie Couric guaranteed almost 2.5 million views to Hillary Clinton’s team when she requested an interview with the Democratic presidential candidate earlier this year.

Couric’s message was revealed on Tuesday by Wikileaks, which published another batch of leaked emails from Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta. Couric wrote in the email that her interviews typically get 1.5 million views through Facebook and an additional 1 million from Yahoo.

Couric is Yahoo’s Global News Anchor and has been leading its political coverage this year. Yahoo recently said that Couric’s interviews amassed nearly 400 million views in total and her video-streams more than doubled year-over-year in 2015. Still, it doesn’t look like Couric was able to land a sit-down interview with Clinton.

Here’s the full text of the email Couric sent to Podesta:

“Hi John, Well, I know you had a good weekend! We’ve been working with the campaign folks to reschedule my interview with Secretary Clinton. I wanted to write you about some of the metrics that we are getting and let you know through placement on Facebook we can guarantee 1.5 million views in addition to Yahoo engagement which has been close to 1 million for my political interviews. I’d also like to do a separate piece of business through social media along the lines of “10 things you don’t know about Hillary Clinton” that would showcase her personality and has a lot of viral potential. I know there is a lot of demands on her time, but we have been waiting patiently to schedule something and I’m sure we’ve been driving the campaign staff crazy, but the reach and engagement will be significant and I’m very much looking forward to having the opportunity to talk to her. I have been assured the campaign wants this as well. Can you help make this happen? I’d really appreciate your help. Thanks, John. Look forward to hearing from you.”

