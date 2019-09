Here is Katie Couric‘s sign-off from her last broadcast in the CBS Evening News anchor chair. It includes a look back over the highlights of the last five years.



Worried you’ll miss Katie on TV? Fear not, the LA Times is reporting Couric is close to finalising a deal with ABC for a syndicated talk show.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.