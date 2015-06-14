Katie Couric gets a pay raise as she re-signs with Yahoo

Katie Couric has reportedly renewed her job as global news anchor of Yahoo.

The New York Post reported that Couric’s new contract raises her salary from $US6 million a year to $US10 million. It’s still less than the reported $US15 million anchor’s salary she earned at CBS.

Despite moving from the daytime TV slot to a website in 2013, she’s landed interviews with some major figures, including one this week with presidential candidate Senator Lindsey Graham and one of the first with former Kleiner Perkins partner Ellen Pao after her trial.

The Couric deal is often touted as one of Marissa Mayer’s big accomplishment’s during her tenure as Yahoo CEO and is part of the company’s larger plan to double down on video content. But the strategy has yet to markedly change Yahoo’s business, which continues to struggle.

Yahoo recently won rights to live stream a Bills-Jaguars NFL game on October 25 when it’s played in London. Couric’s short videos also show up in the Snapchat Discover news feature in the popular ephemeral messaging app.

For Mayer, the decision to hire Couric — and likely to re-up her — has been about producing original content and developing Yahoo’s voice.

“But I will say, to me it was really more about raising that journalistic standard, getting our name out there as people who really want to participate in news and participate in the dialogue in a different way than just republishing content,” Mayer told Dan Primack in an interview with Fortune in May.

“I also think, when I look across the different digital players, one of the things that has set Yahoo apart over the ages is a personality, and a viewpoint. There’s a lot of other places where there’s less personality, or it’s the personality of your friends, and it’s different for each person,” Mayer continued.

NOW WATCH: The 3 people Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer leans on for advice



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.