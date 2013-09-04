Katie Couric Engaged To Banker John Molner

Katie Couric and her banker boyfriend of two years, John Molner, got engaged over the holiday weekend.

“Molner popped the question with a spectacular diamond ring at sunset on the beach in East Hampton, N.Y.” reports People, who also got a confirmation from Couric’s rep.

Couric, 56, has been a widow since her husband Jay Monahan died from colon cancer in 1998. The couple have two daughters: Ellie, 21, and Carrie, 17.

The TV personality’s daytime talk show “Katie” returns for a second season Sept. 9.

Molner, 50, is head of mergers and acquisitions at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Couric previously gushed about Molner to USA Today, saying “We’re having a great time. He’s really funny and very successful in his own right. In a different line of work.”

After the pair first went public as a couple in April 2012, Couric confessed to the press later that year, “He’s great. He’s from Chicago. I love Midwesterners!”

