REVEALED: Katie Couric's New Beau Is The Head Of M&A At A New York Investment Bank

The mysterious finance man that television superstar Katie Couric has been dating for the last few months is a partner at Brown Brothers Harriman, The New York Posts’ Page Six reports. The former “Today” host’s new beau is 49-year-old John Molner, the head of M&A at Brown Brothers Harriman.



They were introduced by friends and are said to be “very happy together,” according to Page Six citing unnamed sources.

Prior to joining Brown Brothers Harriman, Molner worked in the investment banking division of the First Boston Corporation.

He graduated Phi Beta Kappa and with honours from Trinity College. He also graduated from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, according to his bio.

Couric, 55, previously dated financier Brooks Perlin, who has worked at Keels Capital Management and Pequot Capital Management and is 17 years her junior.

