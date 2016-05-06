Katie Couric is looking to jump ship from Yahoo

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Katie Couric with Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Katie Couric is mulling an exit from Yahoo, just a year after signing a new contract worth $10 million last year, according to the New York Post.

Couric has apparently been thinking about a departure for a while, but has only stayed to find out the buyer of Yahoo, who’s currently courting bids for its core internet business. But with Yahoo shutting down a number of its content sites and laying off hundreds of employees earlier this year, Couric believes “it may be time to leave,” according to the Post.

The report said that Couric has long been frustrated by Yahoo’s layout and strategy that make it difficult to find her content on the site. Despite hiring Couric as its Global News Anchor 3 years ago, Yahoo doesn’t promote any of her content on its front page.

In fact, Couric has been visibly absent from some of Yahoo’s public appearances lately, including the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the company’s annual NewFront advertising event, the report said.

Yahoo’s representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Couric’s exit could be another blow to Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who’s been dealing with a number of executive departures lately. Some of her most trusted executives, who she personally hired, has left Yahoo, while the company’s facing pressure from activist investors criticising her for the failed three-year turnaround effort.

The Couric deal, in particular, is often touted as one of Mayer’s big accomplishment’s during her tenure as Yahoo CEO. When she first signed a deal estimated to be worth $6 million a year in 2013, many saw it as part of Yahoo’s larger plan to double down on video content.

In fact, in a blog post published on Wednesday, Yahoo stressed Couric’s video content as one of its brightest spots, pointing out her interviews racked up nearly 400 million views so far, while doubling in traffic year-over-year in 2015.

Couric has said only good things about Yahoo and Mayer, at least in public. But if the Post article is true, Couric’s days at Yahoo may be numbered.

“She’s thinking about her next act,” an unnamed source told the Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.