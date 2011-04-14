CBS CEO Would Rather Not Talk About Katie Couric Or Charlie Sheen

Leslie Moonves showed up for an exclusive interview on CNBC, ostensibly there to discuss streaming video, Hulu, and the legal battle between Time Warner and Viacom.



But really, we just want to know what is up with Katie Couric and Charlie Sheen.

The CBS CEO was understandably evasive when talking about the former Two and a Half Men star.

“I’m very fond of Charlie Sheen,” he said. “Right now there are a lot of legal matters going on so I’m not going to comment any further than that on that issue.”

Fine, but would the show continue without Sheen? “No comment.”

He was a little more open about Couric but still admitted basically nada.

“Obviously we are having conversations right now. It’s getting to be crunch time where Katie and CBS are going to make a decision,” he said. “There are a lot of things in the pot right now. We’re talking about a potential syndication deal and a lot of other options, so right now there’s a lot going on and I think you’ll something in the next few weeks on what the future of Katie is and what the future of CBS News is.”

As for Hulu, CBS does not need your stinking Hulu.

“We’re the No. 1 network,” Moonves said with a smile.

CBS makes millions and millions on advertising – more every year – and their second-largest source of revenue is syndication. They are not about to dilute the product – or “protect the mothership” in Moonves parlance – by entering a partnership with Hulu.

Video below.



