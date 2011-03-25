KATIE COURIC: I COULD Leave CBS

Appearing on Letterman Tuesday night, Katie Couric gave her assessment of a list of potential presidential nominees, including Mitt Romney, Tim Pawlenty and Mitch Daniels.



But first she had to fend off Dave’s prying questions about what everyone wants to know: will she be staying at CBS?

Her contract is up June 4. Said Dave:

“That means, theoretically, you could leave the network.”

“I mean, theoretically, yes, it means that I could leave,” she said.

Letterman: “Contractually you could be free and clear of CBS?”

“Yes,” said Couric, though she would only go as far as to say: “I’m figuring out what I want to do and I’m just sort of in the process of, you know, figuring out the future.”

According to Letterman, however, once you take the anchor chair “that’s all you do.” Couric was less than convinced.

Meanwhile, when asked what she thought about the candidates, Couric seemed to like Pawlenty, who said had “done a good job” as Governor of Minnesota and who is “a young upandcomer in the GOP.” She seemed to think that Romney would have a lot of appeal during a bad economy because “a lot of people think he is a great businessman.”

There was one candidate that Letterman was not too happy about: Donald Trump, who said is “pretending to run.”

“He’s jerking around, is what he’s doing.”

But, Couric seemed to think that the most likely winner in 2012 would actually be Obama.

“I think he has a good chance right now if the economy starts recovering more.”

“The conventional wisdom right now is that he has a very good chance to be reelected at this juncture.”

Video below:

