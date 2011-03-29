CBS Trying To Bribe Katie Couric With 60 Minutes Gig In Exchange For Talk Show - Report

Photo: www.heroicautobots.com

Speculation about Katie Couric‘s future is ramping up now that it seems more and more likely she will be stepping down from the anchor chair when her CBS contract expires in early June.The latest has CBS offering Couric a regular spot on 60 Minutes (where she sometimes contributes) if she agrees to do a daytime syndicated talk show.



According to the Post, Couric really wants a piece of 60 Minutes and CBS wants to add some of Katie’s cheer to their talk show line up.

CBS’s top boss, Les Moonves — reluctant to push Fager to retain Couric as anchor — is still keen to keep her at the network.

CBS also happens to be the largest syndicator of daytime TV shows in the country — including “Oprah” — and is trying to talk Katie into doing a new show there.

The rumour appears to be an amalgamation of a number of rumours that have been floated about Couris this year: She is looking into a talk show, either at ABC or at CBS (possibly with the help of Jeff Zucker) and has also maybe been meeting with CNN (Spitzer Couric anyone?).

That Couric will be out of the anchor chair seems entirely likely. Which is probably a smart move, especially considering the evening news has apparently ceded its news clout to Twitter.

