Meet The 36-Year Old Hedge Funder Dating Katie Couric

Katie and Brooks at Obama’s State Dinner in honour of the Indian delegation in 2009.

Photo: AP

At the beginning of their affair, Katie Couric gossip-mongers thought her relationship with hedge-funder Brooks Perlin might not last because of their 17-year age gap.They first met about a month after Katie made her CBS debut, at a cancer fund-raiser in Manhattan, and they’ve been going strong for four years.



He recently surprised the star anchor with a trip to Miami for her 54th birthday.

So what do we know about Mr. Perlin?

He grew up in Darien, Connecticut and attended Hotchkiss before setting off to Williams College.

Apparently at Williams he was “known as a jock who liked to parade around — a la John F. Kennedy Jr. — without his shirt on.” Another former schoolmate remembers Perlin for “lots of shirtlessness. He seemed to enjoy displaying the bod.” (Not much has changed!)

Photo: Just Jared

He last worked at Keel Capital Management in Stamford, before he left to launch a Queens-based company that makes environmentally friendly building products.Before that he worked for Pequot Capital Management and Grange Park.

Coincidentally, all of those hedge funds are now closed.

He was clearly following in the footsteps of his investor father, Sanford Perlin, who works for Norwalk-based hedge fund, Kleos Capital Management, and he almost missed his true calling.

Of his hedge fund-jumping, someone told the NY Post,

“If someone isn’t working out at three hedge funds, chances are it’s not the place you’re working at… Brooks is a free spirit, but he’s a 33-year-old going on 18. And he hasn’t taken life seriously so far – he’s trying to figure himself out.

Katie often turns up at Perlin’s Upper East Side apartment building near Sutton Place around 11 pm in “a suit and heels.” He’s always outfitted in khakis, according to a resident who lives in his building.

Other notables:

Perlin is a triathelete and finished the Greenwich Cup triathlon in 1hr 19 minutes.

He was on Williams College tennis team where he a was known for “laserlike volleys”

He was known as “Woody” at Hotchkiss

Perlin is only following three people on Twitter, and one is Katie.

